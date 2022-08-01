In-form Strauch looks to add more Commonwealth Games medals to silver haul

A silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham confirmed Jenna Strauch's status as one of the premier breaststroke swimmers in the world.
It took the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker to deny the Bendigo swimmer a gold medal in the 200m breaststroke final.
The silver medal in Birmingham came just weeks after Strauch won the silver medal in the same event at the World Championships in Hungary.
Back-to-back medals on the world stage were a fitting reward for Strauch, who has skyrocketed up the breaststroke standings in the past two years.
The 200m breaststroke is her pet event and she gave South African Schoenmaker a scare in the final.
The South African took an early lead and led by 0.62 of a second at the 50m mark.It appeared as though Schoenmaker would surge clear and win the final in a comfortable manner - much like she did in the heats earlier in the day.
However, Strauch dug deep in the second lap and closed to within 0.45 of a second at the halfway mark.
Schoenmaker responded to Strauch's surge, by lifting her rate in the third lap.
The margin extended to more than a body length before Strauch made a late rush in the final 25m of the race to get within 1.73 of a second of the winner.
Strauch's time in the final was 2:23.65 - 1.32 seconds quicker than she swam in the heats.
Strauch has two more opportunities to add further medals to her trophy cabinet.
Tonight (AEST) she'll swim in the heats of the 100m breaststroke, with the semi-finals scheduled for the early hours of tomorrow morning. The final is on Wednesday morning (AEST).
Strauch will also swim the breaststroke leg in Thursday morning's women's 4x100m medley relay where the Aussie team is the hot favourite to win the gold medal.
Meanwhile, Bendigo cyclist Alessia McCaig finished eighth in the women's 500m time-trial on Monday morning (AEST).
The 19-year-old rode a slick time of 34.382 seconds for 500m.
She finished 1.148 seconds behind Australian team-mate Kristina Clonan, who won the gold medal.
At 11.02pm Monday night (AEST), McCaig will compete in the first heat of the women's keirin.
The finals of the keirin are scheduled to start from 2.20am Tuesday (AEST).
Bendigo lawn bowler Aaron Wilson starts the defence of his men's singles gold medal on Tuesday night (AEST).
Wilson is in pool A for the preliminary round matches. He has drawn the Cooks Islands' Phillip Jim, Guernsey's Todd Priaulx, Kenya's Cephas Kimwaki Kimani and South Africa's Jason Evans.
The top two players in the pool at the completion of the preliminary rounds qualify for the quarter-finals.
