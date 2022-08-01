Bendigo Advertiser
Vehicle flips near Tongala, Emergency crews on scene

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 1 2022 - 8:09am, first published 7:40am
Picture: FILE PHOTO

A PERSON has removed themselves from a vehicle that rolled near Tongala a short time ago.

