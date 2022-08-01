6.50pm
Emergency crews are clearing the scene of a crash after declaring it safe.
Firefighters stayed on scene for a clean up operation and helped a tow truck remove the vehicle that crashed.
6.10pm
A PERSON has removed themselves from a vehicle that rolled near Tongala a short time ago.
Paramedics are assessing them.
CFA crews have handed control over to the police officers on scene.
It is not clear what caused the vehicle to roll.
Police closed two lanes of traffic in the area after arriving on scene.
Four CFA vehicles were called along with an SES rescue team.
Firefighters declared the incident under control just before 6pm.
5.40pm
EMERGENCY services are arriving at the scene of an apparent vehicle rollover outside Tongala.
The incident is unfolding at the intersection of McKenzie Road, Watson Road and Graham road, south of the town.
Firefighters are yet to declare it under control and it is not yet clear whether anyone remains trapped in the vehicle.
A specialist rescue crew is arriving at the scene.
More to come.
