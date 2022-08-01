Alabakov reappointed as Braves women's coach until end of 2024

Mark Alabakov will lead the Bendigo Braves senior women's NBL1 side until the end of the 2024 season.
After two strong seasons at the helm of the women's squad, which has seen Alabakov lead the Braves to a 30-5 record, the club cited his leadership and ability to develop players as key attributes.
Advertisement
His experience includes assistant roles with several WNBL teams including Sydney Uni Flames, Townsville Fire, Melbourne Boomers and most recently with the Bendigo Spirit.
Related:
With the next two seasons now set, Alabakov was eager to focus on the future.
"I'm thrilled to re-sign with the Braves and continue building the country's number one NBL1 program and player pathway that cares and caters to the human being first and Basketballer second," he said.
"The culture, environment and program we've built since late 2019 would rival any WNBL program and it's been our aim to be genuine, authentic and anchor to the purity of the sport - which is working together as a team, and to the trademark identities of the great Braves Women's teams that have come before us.
"A blue collar work ethic that utilises the athletes' elite talents in a team-first system and encouraging environment."
Bendigo Stadium general manager of Sport Ben DeAraugo said Alabakov's experience made him the ideal candidate for the role.
"Mark has been doing an outstanding job and we're confident he is the right coach to continue taking the Braves women's program forward," he said.
"We followed the same recruitment process that we used in recent appointments and are really pleased that Mark is on board, reappointed and committed to the club."
Sport news:
Braves women currently lead the women's NBL1 South competition and have been confirmed for the fast-approaching play-offs.
Braves' next home game is on Saturday against Melbourne, women tip-off at 5.30pm, men at 7.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.