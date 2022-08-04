DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 10
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 17 August at 2pm
Indicative selling price $1,100,000 - $1,200,000
LAND: 4.55ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 1 - 1.30pm
A new listing from the team at Elders Real Estate is an outstanding lifestyle property at Lockwood measuring about 11 acres.
The property includes a perfectly presented residence as well as a self-contained unit and trade-quality shedding. All in a serene park-like setting.
Sales consultant and auctioneer Wayne Heard said the residence is a gracious modern Federation-style home with bay windows and a return verandah with turned posts.
More traditional features include high ceilings, stained glass, ceiling roses, patterned cornice, corbelled arch, sash windows and deep architraves.
From the entrance hall, you have access through French doors to the formal lounge where an electric-log fire is set into a fireplace. Across the hall is the main bedroom retreat with a bay window, walk-through robes and a three-piece ensuite with marble-topped twin vanity.
Bedrooms two and three are nicely separated from the main suite, in a wing at the other end of the home. Both have step-in robes. Bedroom four has a built-in robe that is currently used as a study.
The hub of the home is an open-plan kitchen, dining and family room. It has a bay window and ambience from a freestanding wood heater. Ceiling fans, reverse-cycle system and ducted evaporative cooling are installed in the home for year-round comfort.
A special feature in the kitchen is a V-shaped window that overlooks the leafy gardens and jasmine-covered arbour. More outdoor delights are octagonal rose garden, ornamental pond, foot bridge and a tree-lined seasonal creek.
The unit has a kitchen, bathroom, laundry, open-plan living, separate sitting and adjoining carporting. It's ideal for family as well as guests. Further assets on the property are extensive shedding, open-bay storage, rainwater storage, catchment dam, 3.3-megalitre water right and a five-kilowatt solar system.
Lockwood Primary School is within easy walking distance, and it's a quick seven-minute drive to Kangaroo Flat health services and major retail outlets.
Melbourne folk seeking a luxury tree change with easy access to the city and airport are urged to contact the agent and arrange a private inspection.
