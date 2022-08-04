DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Advertisement
$880,000
LAND: 513sqm
AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
AGENT: Gavin Butler 0427 887 766
INSPECT: By appointment
A welcome addition to the local property market is a substantial inner-city period home with charming features and quality updates. Licensed estate agent Gavin Butler said the home has been fully renovated to a high standard. It's a beautiful home, or a fabulous premises for allied health disciplines with onsite parking available for up to six vehicles.
Extensive updates include modern kitchen, two new bathrooms, VLam Hush glass, automated shutters, integrated climate control and a five-kilowatt solar system. Hidden from view is new insulation, plumbing and electrical wiring.
Beautiful bay windows, delicate leadlight, chandeliers, Italian tiles and bespoke cabinetry are further highlights in this divine home on the city's doorstep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.