Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$775,000 - $825,000
LAND: 575sqm
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate Bendigo
AGENTS: Sacha Dale 0407 899 066 and Dale Bish 0457 492 032
INSPECT: Saturday 1.15 - 1.45pm
Luxuriously appointed and filled with natural light, this former display home is Hamptons-inspired with high-end features and ample space inside and out.
A thoughtful floorplan ensures family harmony, with three distinct living zones including a tranquil lounge room, an open-plan family zone, and a versatile sitting room or children's retreat.
The home's stone-topped kitchen is described by the selling agents as shaker style - designed to be simple and purposeful, timeless and supremely functional.
Kitchen highlights include a central island, task lighting, freestanding oven and fully-fitted butler's pantry with work space, storage shelves and a second sink.
A sanctuary for parents is the lavish main bedroom suite which is peacefully positioned at the front of the home. Walk-in dressing and a sparkling ensuite with twin vanities complete this elegant space.
Three additional bedrooms, all with built-in robes are separately zoned creating the ideal children's wing. Billowy sheers, classic wainscoting and feature walls add a touch of timeless sophistication and style.
Ducted climate control, north-facing outdoor living and a double garage with internal access complete this fine property at Imagine estate near Strathfieldsaye amenities.
