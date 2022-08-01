Bendigo CFA members drive their tankers out of their Hargreaves Street station for the last time recently to make way for a new state-of-the-art facility.
After 38 years at its current location, volunteer firefighters from Bendigo Fire Brigade are relocating to a temporary station located on Deborah Street, Golden Square.
This temporary fire station will house the brigade's tanker and Field Command Vehicle (FCV) and has adequate meeting rooms, kitchen and changeroom facilities to suit the needs of the brigade.
Having outgrown its current home, the brigade is moving to this location to allow for the old Bendigo Fire Station to be demolished, with construction of a replacement station at the same site planned.
Work on the new station was to have started in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.
The new station will feature a five-bay drive through motor room, administration area, amenities and operational spaces including rest and recline areas for 14 staff.
The station will also include improved operational health and safety features and enough turnout space and amenities for the current and future needs of the brigade.
Construction of the replacement station will be managed by Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV).
