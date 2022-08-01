League One: Grand win for Spring Gully men; Colts' women close in on title

Spring Gully's best win of the season put the Reds within touching distance of a CV League One Men finals berth.
The Reds came from 1-0 down at half-time to score a stunning 5-3 win over top four side Shepparton United at Stanley Avenue on Sunday.
The three points lifted the sixth-placed Reds to 22 points - seven points clear of seventh-placed Epsom - with four games remaining.
The top six teams qualify for next month's finals series.
"In the first half we had quite a few chances, but couldn't score, so I said to the boys at half-time that we needed to stick to our plans and, eventually, they'd get rewarded,'' Spring Gully coach Tony McQuillan said.
"We had a really good patch for 15 minutes in the second-half where we scored four times.
"Being a young side, once we got 4-1 up, we lost our shape a bit and we had a nervy 15 minutes where United got the score back to 4-3.
"The heart was pumping I can assure you, but thankfully we scored again late to make it 5-3.
"I was really happy for the boys. They're a young side and they're learning all the time."
While the Reds are well-placed to be part of the finals action, McQuillan said it wasn't a focus for him or his players.
"We've still got games to go, so we just want to finish the season strong,'' he said.
"If we're in the finals at the end of the season then we'll talk about the finals then."
A penalty from Florent Genevrier started the ball rolling for the Reds.
Classy forward Poungshu Thay scored twice and Cody Draaisma and Harry Pilkington added their names to the scoring sheet in a great team effort.
Mustafa Abbasi, Mohammad Reza Baqiri and Ben Degraft-Hayford scored for a Shepparton United side that is now in danger of losing fourth spot to Strathdale or Spring Gully.
At the top of the table, Shepparton South showed why it's on track to complete the championship-premiership double with a 4-1 win over third-placed Eaglehawk.
South's William Keenan gave South the lead just before half-time and then the home side blew the game open with a brilliant 15-minute patch early in the second half.
Recruit Chris Carley scored his fifth goal in four matches and then Joel Aitken scored twice as South tore the visitors' defence apart.
South heads the table with 43 points, with Eaglehawk 10 points behind in third place.
Tatura consolidated second spot with a 16-0 drubbing of Golden City.
The Ibises are three points behind South and the big winning margin on Sunday ensured they closed the goal difference gap to eight.
Tatura had eight individual scorers on the day, led by Fraser Gosstray with five and Zac Ferlauto with three.
Strathdale cruised to a 5-0 win over Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
The Blues put Colts on the back foot by scoring twice in the first 13 minutes through Lonain Burnett and Lachlan Kelly.
Defender Nick Watson found the back of the net twice before Jon Bryers completed the rout in the 68th minute.
Two goals from Kyle Smith was the highlight of Epsom's 3-0 win over La Trobe Uni.
The Scorpions had to collect all three points to stay in the race for finals and Smith ensured that was the case.
He scored the opening goal in the 34th minute and added a second from the penalty spot 22 minutes into the second half.
Substitute Harry Bennewith made it 3-0 in the 85th minute.
Spring Gully and Strathfieldsaye Colts United play a catch-up game on Wednesday night at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve from 6.30pm.
LADDER
Shepparton South - 43
Tatura - 40
Eaglehawk - 33
Shepparton United - 25
Strathdale - 24
Spring Gully - 22
Epsom - 15
La Trobe Uni - 6
Golden City - 5
Strath Colts United - 1
Strathfieldsaye Colts United took a big step towards claiming the CV League One Women's championship when it defeated Spring Gully 3-1 on Sunday.
That result, combined with Shepparton United's 1-1 draw with Strathdale, saw Colts move two points clear at the top of the ladder with three rounds left in the championship.
The hero for Colts was Maddie Ridsdale.
The former Epsom player scored all three goals for Colts after Spring Gully had taken an early lead via Frances Leach.
Ridsdale has 15 goals in 11 games this season.
Strathdale pinched a point from Shepparton United thanks to a late goal.
Arguably the most in-form team of the past month, Shepparton United looked set to collect another three points after Maria Villani's first-half goal.
United held the lead for more than an hour, but in the 86th minute the Blues were awarded a penalty.
Bridget Chamberlain stepped up for Strathdale and scored from the spot to tie the scores.
Shepparton United moved to second spot on its own with 23 points - two behind Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Strathdale remains in fifth-place, one spot outside of the finals.
The Blues are three points behind fourth-placed La Trobe Uni after the Eagles defeated bottom side Eaglehawk 4-2.
Under pressure after a form slump in recent weeks, the Eagles fell behind twice in the first half.
Tegan Milne opened the scoring for the Borough in the 18th minute before Jacinta Morrissey levelled the scores for the Eagles nine minutes later.
That scoreline only lasted two minutes.
Tijana James' first goal of the season gave Eaglehawk the lead again.
The Eagles needed a spark and Olivia Kennedy provided it with two goals in two minutes just before half-time.
The Hawks gave their all in the second-half to level the scores, but they couldn't break down the Uni defence.
The result was decided five minutes from full-time when Kennedy completed her hat-trick.
LADDER
Strath Colts United - 25
Shepparton United - 23
Spring Gully - 22
La Trobe Uni - 19
Strathdale - 16
Eaglehawk - 0
