Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$925,000
LAND: 590sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Laura Everitt 0447 751 516
INSPECT: By appointment
Set behind a white picket fence, this fully-renovated home has immediate kerb appeal with its classic decked verandah, ornate front sash windows and bright new exterior paint work.
Highlights inside this immaculate home include open-plan living and dining with a modern kitchen, cosy open fire and a floor-to-ceiling chimney made of red brick.
You'll find another living room nearby, a formal lounge, which could also be used as a spacious bedroom or private home office. The kitchen offers a 900mm-wide De'Longhi stove as well as a butler's pantry with integrated laundry, very clever.
The home has three good-sized bedrooms including main suite with ensuite and walk-in robe. Feature tiling, brass tapware, frameless shower screens, stylish light fittings and contemporary décor are further interior updates. As part of the impressive restoration, the home's plumbing and electrical wiring is fully upgraded and a cutting-edge CCTV security system has been installed.
Outside, you'll find an ideally-sized back yard with a floating timber deck plus ample scope for your dream garden. Perhaps a swimming pool with tropical surrounds and a Bali-inspired hut. The land has onsite parking as well as easy access and ample space for your future garage and shed (STCA), entertaining space and veggie patch.
