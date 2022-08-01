MANY dog owners have noticed behavioural issues in their furry friends since returning to the office, but this 'Pawgust' there's a movement to combat any problems with a walk.
A recent study from Guide Dogs Australia showed two in three dogs had displayed new undesirable behaviours since being left alone more and half of dog owners felt guilty at least weekly.
That worry is why, this Pawgust, four-legged friends and their humans can pledge to walk for 30 minutes every day. People can sign up at pawgust.com.au and get friends and family to sponsor them to ultimately contribute to the $50,000 needed to breed, raise and train a guide dog.
By committing to walk the dog for 30 minutes - roughly 2km a day and 60km in total - pet owners can help provide a much needed dog to someone with blindness or low vision, giving them years of independence and companionship.
Guide Dogs Australia said just a quarter of Australians reported walking their dogs at least daily and, when they do get out, the vast majority of walks last less than 40 minutes.
The exercise may also help calm down any destructive habits a pooch has adopted following an owner's return to work according to guide dog mobility instructor Ryan Jones.
"Mid-lockdown in 2020 we surveyed Australians and found over 80 per cent were relying on their dogs for emotional support," Mr Jones said.
"Now it's our dogs' turn to rely on their owners to get them through a time of significant change by making a walk an immovable part of their routine this August.
"At Guide Dogs we are always grateful to our dogs, and Pawgust is about encouraging Australians to get involved by getting outside and spending quality time with their four-legged friends, while raising money to help us raise and train more guide dogs at the same time."
Guide Dogs Veterinary and Breeding Services Manager Dr Caroline Moeser said all healthy dogs need to walked regularly.
"It's vital to provide the opportunity for dogs to socialise, engage in one-on-one attention time and explore surroundings beyond the home," Dr Moeser said.
"This inspires curiosity and excitement to release endorphins and deters disruptive behaviours."
