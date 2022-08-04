DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$1,475,000 - $1,525,000
LAND: 1027sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENTS: Vanessa Appleby 0413 543 897 and Amy Sim 0427 703 661
INSPECT: By appointment
This recently renovated family home offers light-filled living on a quiet street in sought-after Quarry Hill. It is within walking distance from Bendigo train station and eateries, and an easy stroll to the local primary schools and parkland.
A neat garden leads to the home's front porch which has timber decking and characteristic details such as verandah with fretwork. Two bedrooms are near the front, including spacious main suite with walk-through robe and stylish ensuite.
A sitting room is perfect for quiet times, and the home office has a built-in desk. Across the hall is a powder room which is ideal for guests.
At the rear of the home is an impressive open-plan kitchen, living area, dining space and a balcony. This triple-aspect area is flooded with natural light, its picture window frames the nearby treetops that change colour with the seasons.
Timber steps lead to a lower floor where you'll find a rumpus room with built-in storage, two more bedrooms, the laundry and family bathroom.
Additional features at this property include modern kitchen, Tasmanian oak flooring, clerestory windows, double glazing, central heating, ducted refrigerated cooling, triple carport and a 6 x 9-metre shed workshed.
A perfect combination of classic charm and modern luxury, in a prized central location.
