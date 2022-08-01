North Bendigo breaks winless drought with 'unreal' victory over Kerang

Two years in the making, North Bendigo is back in the Central Victoria Football League Women's winner's circle.
North Bendigo 8.21 (69) defeated Kerang 0.1 (0) on Sunday at Atkins Street to break their multi-season winless drought.
Bulldogs coach Ricky Crotty said spirits were high after the home-turf win over the Blues.
"The girls were extremely pumped-up and impressed with themselves after the match," he said.
"It really was an unreal feeling."
The first time the teams met back in round six, it was the Blues who walked away with the win and heading into this match Crotty and the team were determined to avoid a repeat.
"We put in quite a bit of preparation ahead of the match and went over certain areas that we felt we lacked the first time we played Kerang," he said.
"We made sure that these instead became our strong points and overall we just focused on how we wanted to play football."
Crotty said areas of play that were improved included bolstered defence and "outstanding" forward pressure.
"It was an all-round team effort as the midfielders did their job well which then made it easier on everyone else," he said.
Recent recruit Kara Gibbons booted five goals during the 68-point win, followed by Rachael Booth, Sophie Perkins and Kerri-Ann Zeunert with one each.
Bulldog's best on ground were Quetta Holloway-Jinks, Gibbons, Perkins, Maddie Jelbart, Kirsty Galea and Eloise Wallis.
No Kerang data available.
With only three regular rounds left in the 2022 season, Crotty said the win was a morale boost for the squad.
"For the last two years we hadn't won a game and for the girls who've been a part of the team during this time it shows that we are building and working towards something great," he said.
"It's very rewarding to see the team go out and play the game the way we intended and for it to all come together."
Meanwhile in the other round 15 matches, Kyneton's hope of wrapping up the regular season in the top-three was hindered by a 41-point loss to Golden Square on Friday night at Wade Street, final result 10.9 (69) to 4.4 (28).
Bulldogs had an even spread of goalkickers, with Tegan Williams (three), Amanda Carrod (two), Bree Heiden (two), in addition to Emily Collins, Emma Gilligan and Mia Ward with one each.
Best on ground were Gilligan, Gemma Free, Carrod, Natasha Tile, Heiden and Letisha Stewart.
Tigers' Natalie Korfinsky, Taylah Moore, Jennifer Schellekens and Madeline Stott each booted one goal each.
Their best on were Heidi Erasmus, Belinda Hateley, Shannon White, Lucille Mitchell, Ainslie and Moore.
Bendigo Thunder has jumped up to second on the ladder after defeating Eaglehawk by 55 points at Canterbury Park on Sunday, final result 9.8 (62) over 1.1 (7).
Thunder's Jessica Gould led goalkicking with three, followed by Britney Mueck (two) and captain Phoebe Cuttriss, Jaime Sawers and Megan Williamson with one each.
Best on included Williamson, Cuttriss, Gould, Katelyn Hazlett, Louise Bibby and Madeline Holt.
Kristal Lugosi kicked the Hawks' only goal with best on ground led by Kayla Cox, Ebony Whiley, Jasmine Burzacott, Emily Field, Kirstin Shaw and Olivia Murley.
Castlemaine and Strathfieldsaye had the bye.
Ladder
