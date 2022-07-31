VICTORIA'S COVID-19 death toll reached 21 on Sunday.
The Victorian Department of Health has said the average daily number of deaths in Victoria in the past fortnight had been 19.
Advertisement
However, it posted a death toll on Friday of 107, and 61 on Saturday.
The department said that an additional 105 deaths had been reported since July 1 and were allocated to Friday's update, creating the spike in the figures. The 61 lives lost reported by the department on Saturday occurred between July 13 - 28.
The COVID-19 infection rate in Greater Bendigo remained steady across the weekend, with 194 new cases on Saturday and 146 detected on Sunday.
There were 768 people in the state's hospitals with COVID-19 on Sunday morning and 42 were being cared for in the intensive care unit.
There were seven people using ventilators to breathe on Sunday.
In Campaspe, there were 35 new cases of the virus detected on Sunday and the neighbouring region of Loddon had nine on the same day.
Buloke had five new cases on Sunday and Mt Alexander had 15. There were five new infections detected in the Central Goldfields on Sunday.
The data comes as Australia's daily COVID-19 death tallies are spiking, pushing the nation closer to chalking up 12,000 total virus-related fatalities.
The nation last week recorded three straight days of 100-plus deaths related to the virus, elevated by historical COVID-19 fatalities hitting the system in Victoria.
Another 41 were reported nationally on Sunday - taking Australia's total toll across the pandemic to 11,845.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.