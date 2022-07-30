Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL netball: Roos get the job done against Magpies

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 31 2022 - 5:10am, first published July 30 2022 - 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WASN'T Kangaroo Flat's best netball this season, but coach Jayden Cowling was more than happy to emerge with a pleasing win in Saturday's clash against Castlemaine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.