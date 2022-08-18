Lord's Raceway to host milestone 1500th meeting

FOR the 1500th time, harness racing horses and their connections will descend upon Bendigo's Lord's Raceway this Friday night in search of success.
The landmark card will continue a long tradition of racing at the venue, which began on April 19, 1954, when Bendigo Harness Racing Club's track was given its name, Lord's Raceway, and its constitution approved by the Trotting Control Board.
It followed many more highlights and memorable moments. Here's a snap shot, courtesy of Noel Ridge of the Victorian Harness Racing Heritage Collection at the raceway.
April 1954: It was brought to the attention of the committee that strange horses were using the track for fast work. It was decided that a charge of 2/- per run per horse would be charged.
November 1954: A field limit of 20 horses was set, however, this was changed in later years to 25 horses.
Race meeting number one at Lord's Raceway was held. 14,000 attended the meeting, with traffic jammed back to McIvor Rd.
October 1958: At the 1958 annual meeting, Mr S. Touhey offered financial support for the use of a mobile barrier to be introduced at the club's meetings. The mobile barrier was to be used at least once a meeting.
September 1965: Application from Bill Collins for the position of course broadcaster and an application from Bruce Skeggs for the position of course broadcaster. Bruce Skeggs was appointed.
December 1966: First night trials conducted by the club.
April 1968: Don Dove drives five winners, all trained by himself.
February 1969: A match race was proposed between Adaptor and Golden Alley, each horse to receive $500 appearance money, and the winner to receive $500.
March 1969: As Adaptor had been sold to American interests, the match race was not possible.
June 1972: Representatives of the Bendigo Coursing Association met with the Trotting Club to discuss aspects of the proposed move of greyhound racing to Lord's Raceway from Canterbury Park in Eaglehawk.
May 1975: Arising out of mishaps at the last meeting, it was resolved that in future mobile barrier events be held from the 2200-metres start only.
July 1976: Planning for the development of the west side (opposite to the original site) commenced. A request to be made to obtain sufficient funds to prepare the new site for the future building program.
August 1977: Opening meeting on the new track.
October 1977: Six track records were smashed.
November 1977: Director of Youth, Sport and Recreation Bert Keddie opened the initial stage of the multi-million dollar improvement (west side) plan.
August 1978: Reinswomen breakthrough at Lord's Raceway when Mrs D'arne Bellman finished third driving Queenly Chief against the men.
August 1988: The building sub-committee went into the matter of purchasing a caravan for lady drivers to change in.
January 1991: Plans were tabled for a public restaurant to be established in the grandstand.
August 1997: First Breeders Crown series started at Bendigo.
November 2000: Money available for the construction of a lift to the first floor.
March 2001: Goldwood Park Sprint Lane established.
August 2004: A successful Breeders Crown meeting was held. Planning commenced for rebuilding the track into a 1000-metre race track.
August 2008: The last Breeders Crown Series Final raced at Bendigo, having been transferred to Harness Racing Victoria's headquarters at the new track at Melton.
February 2010: The first Maori Mile for trotters won by Acacia Ridge.
January 2011: Miracle Mile winner and Australasia's fastest pacer Smoken Up wins the 2011 Bendigo Cup.
June 2011: Personal digital TVs installed on window dining tables. TVs provided patrons with the ability to watch Sky Racing, sports including football and digital TV stations at their own tables.
January 2014: Im Corzin Terror wins the 50th running of the Group 2 Bendigo Cup for Dean Braun and Chris Alford.
October 2021: Lord's Raceway hosts a trio of Group 1 classics, including the $300,000 Victoria Cup, $200,000 Victoria Derby Final and $150,000 Victoria Oaks Final. The races were won by Max Delight, Act Now and Ladies In Red.
