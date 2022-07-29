DINOSAUR lovers were well catered for this weekend in Bendigo as Ulumbarra Theatre and the Discovery Centre came together with a fantastic, otherworldly collaboration.
Host of Erth's Prehistoric World, Sammie Nicolaou, said young and old will be genuinely stunned by the ethereal puppet display on Saturday night.
"We start off underwater, and all of the animals and all of the puppets are Australian dinosaurs and prehistoric aquatic creatures," Ms Nicolaou said.
"It's just lots of beautiful, beautiful colours and really intricate puppets and really clever use of sound and projection.
"And then the second half, we come up onto land and we we start getting a bit bigger with the dinosaurs.
"So we start having some carnivorous Australian dinosaurs on the stage, as well as some really beautiful big herbivore puppets."
Ms Nicolaou said the show is also really interactive and children are encouraged to be as loud as they want to be.
And why not make a day of the dino-discovery with a trip to visit the animatronic T-Rex Rory at the Discovery Centre.
Discovery Centre general manager Alissa Van Soest said she is constantly blown away by the passion many youngsters have for dinosaurs and the encyclopaedic knowledge they display.
"Dinosaurs seem to be this perfect mix of fantasy and reality," she said.
"It seems unbelievable but it's true.
"And I think in terms of inspiring kids into STEM, science, technology, engineering and maths, if they find that early, the idea that being curious and wanting to know more is a good thing, I think it sets them up for life."
To book tickets to Erth's Prehistoric World, visit bendigoregion.com.au/arts-culture-theatres/event/erths-prehistoric-world
