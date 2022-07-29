Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo set for dinosaur delight as Erth Prehistoric World puppets bring joy to young and old

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 30 2022 - 8:20am, first published July 29 2022 - 6:18am
DINO DELIGHT: Alissa Van Soest from the Discovery Centre and Erth's Prehistoric World puppeteers Keila Terencio de Paula and Sam Lowbridge are keen for dinosaur fun. Picture: DARREN HOWE

DINOSAUR lovers were well catered for this weekend in Bendigo as Ulumbarra Theatre and the Discovery Centre came together with a fantastic, otherworldly collaboration.

