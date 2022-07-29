Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Carter excited by Golden Square's tough run home

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG IMPROVER: Golden Square youngster Brodie James fires off a handball in last week's win over Sandhurst. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Golden Square's tough run home over the final four weeks of the BFNL home and away season is a positive, according to coach Christian Carter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.