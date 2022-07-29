BFNL: Pre-finals QEO audition for in-form Bulldogs

Gisborne's recent form at the QEO is not a concern for coach Rob Waters.
Four weeks out from the finals, the ladder-leading Bulldogs make their second trip of the season to the QEO on Saturday to play fourth-placed South Bendigo.
Advertisement
The Bloods defeated Gisborne by 25 points at the QEO in round four last year and the Bulldogs only defeat so far in 2022 was a 37-point loss to Sandhurst at the QEO.
In between times, Gisborne defeated Sandhurst by 11 goals at the QEO in round nine last year.
"It doesn't matter where we play, South Bendigo is a good side that is going to play finals, so we have to play our best footy,'' Waters said.
"The QEO is a non-issue. Gisborne has won premierships at the QEO and under Clinton Young a few years ago the team won a couple of times at the QEO.
"We beat Sandhurst up there last year. Sandhurst beat us at the QEO six weeks ago because they were too good and we weren't good enough. The ground didn't beat us, Sandhurst did."
Gisborne handed South Bendigo a 106-point drubbing when the two sides met in round six at Gardiner Reserve.
"We had a very handy side in that day and I think they had a few out,'' Waters said.
"They're a different side now than what they were then. They're flying at the moment and results show that they play their best footy at the QEO.
"Around the ball, in particular, they're very strong, so it's going to be a good test for us."
No matter what the result is on Saturday, Gisborne has five key players to return to the team in the lead-up to the finals
Key defender Jaidyn Owen (back) and midfielder Ethan Minns (ankle) are out of the side that defeated Strathfieldsaye last week.
Brad Bernacki (VFL) and Josh Kemp (shoulder) remain on the sidelines, but in a promising sign for the Dogs, key forward Jack Scalon makes his return in the reserves this week after overcoming a shoulder injury.
The Bloods regain clever forward Will Keck after he was rested against Castlemaine.
Key defender Cam Taggert is also back in the side from injury and is one of the options to play on Gisborne star Pat McKenna.
The Bloods (36 points) have improved in 2022 and should play finals.
The only box left for them to tick is a win over a top-three side.
Advertisement
The Bloods have suffered 50 and 93-point losses to Golden Square, a one-point defeat to Strathfieldsaye and the heavy loss to Gisborne.
An upset win over Gisborne on Saturday would keep the Bloods in the hunt for third place.
READ MORE: BFNL teams - round 15
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.