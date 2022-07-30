Bendigo Advertiser
Motorcycle death toll up 35 per cent on five year average, police urge caution

DC
By David Chapman
Updated July 30 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:00am
SLOW DOWN: Victoria Police is urging motorists to take care on the road after five fatalities last weekend. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Victoria Police is pleading with motorists to take extra care when driving today and tomorrow after five lives were tragically lost on Victorian roads last weekend.

Local News

