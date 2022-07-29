Braves rise up for top of the table clash against Mount Gambier

The Bendigo Braves men have the opportunity to extend their winning streak to 12 this Saturday when they host Mount Gambier.
Braves head into the match against the second-place Pioneers on the back of a seven-point win last week over ladder leader Hobart.
After the 11-game winning streak the Braves men have catapulted up the ladder and are third ahead of this weekend's match against the Pioneers.
"We've had a fantastic run, culminating last week with a win over Hobart who are an exceptionally strong side," Braves men's coach Stephen Black said.
"Mount Gambier are second on the ladder and if we have any intention of taking that away from them it's as simple as we need to win this game."
Pioneers' star players include Clevon Brown, Mitchell Harris and Nick Marshall.
"They play exceptionally high-paced offensive games and are very talented," Black said.
"It's a massive challenge for us, as we consider ourselves a defensive team, to try and put the clamps on them."
Braves will need a repeat from last week's game against Hobart where Kuany Kuany sank 22 points followed by Jake Lloyd (21), with each draining three three-pointers.
The win over Hobart came the day after the Braves conquered the first leg of the double-header weekend with a 92-79 win over Nunawading.
In recent weeks the Braves have been without import Malcolm Bernard (hamstring injury) but it's expected he will be fit come tip-off at 7.00pm on Saturday night at Red Energy Arena.
"Malcolm has trained for most of the week and at this stage I will be surprised if he's not cleared to play this weekend," Black said.
In the midst of a winning-streak and with four games left in the regular season, Black said now was the time to rise to the challenge.
"The fortunate thing for us is our destiny is in our own hands and it's there for the taking," he said.
"If we continue playing with the same level of intensity and quality that we have been then I know we'll be in a good position.
"The current vibe in the team is similar to what it has been all season: enjoy the process and get ready to compete."
After this round they face the Tigers next weekend, followed by a double header the following week against Kilsyth and regional rivals Ballarat.
