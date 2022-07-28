Bendigo Bowls Club planning big weekend of 150th celebrations in September

HAVING just been announced as the host venue for the 2026 Commonwealth Games lawn bowls, the Bendigo Bowls Club is gearing up for a weekend of 150th celebrations later this year.
Founded in 1872, Bendigo is one of the oldest bowls clubs in the state and will celebrate its 150th on the weekend of September 3-4.
The celebrations will begin from 1pm on Saturday, September 3, with a "Traditional Dress Bowls Day" where all participants will be requested to wear bowls clothing from past eras, such as creams or whites, jackets and ties and for the ladies, whites of traditional formal dress from the 19th and early 20th centuries.
The official 150th function will take place on the Saturday night from 6.30pm and feature a memorabilia display, two-course dinner, live music and guest speakers.
Tickets for the function are $40 and available through the club or by contacting Sharon Koch or president Geoff Briggs.
Bookings close on Monday, August 15.
The celebrations will come to a close on Sunday, September 4, with a "Bowls for Everybody" Day featuring bowls activities and a barbecue.
"It should be a fabulous weekend and there is an open invitation for everyone, not only bowlers or club members, to come along and enjoy some or all of the activities planned," Briggs said this week.
More information on the weekend celebrations is available by contacting the Bendigo Bowls Club or any of its members.
