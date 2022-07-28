Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Bowls Club planning big weekend of 150th celebrations in September

Updated July 29 2022 - 4:26am, first published July 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Bowls Club planning big weekend of 150th celebrations in September

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.