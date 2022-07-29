Chapman lauds milestone man Selwood - Geelong's ultimate professional

Kyneton coach Paul Chapman played 280 games during his stellar AFL career.
He played with some champions of the game at Geelong and Essendon, but few had more impact than his three-time premiership team-mate Joel Selwood.
Advertisement
The former Sandhurst and Bendigo Pioneers midfielder will play his 350th AFL game on Saturday night when the Ctas host the Western Bulldogs at Kardinia Park.
Chapman was an established player for the Cats when the Cats drafted Selwood with the seventh selection of the 2006 National Draft.
It didn't take Chapman long to realise that the Cats had nailed the draft selection.
"When he walked in the doors he was raw, but he was ready,'' Chapman said of Selwood.
"He got straight to work and you could see straight away that he had all the right things to be a great footballer.
"He fitted in really well and he just oozed leadership.
"From game one to game 350 he's been nothing but a true leader and the ultimate professional.
"He's got the absolute best out of himself, which is a credit to him."
The Cats won the flag in Selwood's first season in 2007, were runners-up in 2008 before adding premierships in 2009 and 2011.
Chapman said one of Selwood's key attributes, even early in his career, was his consistency.
"He was very reliable. He just came to play,'' Chapman said.
"From day one at training he set himself up to be the best player he could.
"We know how hard he is at the footy and he made every contest count.
"That's why as a young kid you break into a senior team and not only hold your spot, but become an important contributor to that team.
"Joel did that within his first year of footy.
Advertisement
"He wasn't lucky to be playing in that Geelong team. He earned his place in a very good side."
Chapman said Selwood and the Cats have been a perfect fit.
"He was exactly what Geelong needed at the time he started,'' Chapman said.
"We were building to something special and we had this young kid who came in who was great in every aspect of what was needed to become an AFL player.
"More than that, he's a great person and he genuinely cares about his team-mates.
Advertisement
"I guess, the rest is history. He's been the ultimate leader and, hopefully, this year he can hold up the silverware as captain.
"It's been an amazing career."
Selwood's current day team-mate Patrick Dangerfield told SEN this week the importance of the Bendigo boy to Geelong shouldn't be undersold.
"He's been an incredible player for the football club and incredible leader, one of the best ever,'' Dangerfield said.
"We're a better organisation because of Joel's time at our footy club.
"It will be a monumental thing to run out behind him (on Saturday night).
Advertisement
"He has this aura about him that you just walk taller when he is walking in front of you.
"He commands the respect of the team, of the organisation, of the supporters.
"He embodies everything that I see as fundamentally Geelong and our culture.
"It will be a really special thing, and to have it at Kardinia Park, it's something we can all celebrate."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.