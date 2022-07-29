LVFNL: Encouraging signs for improving Eagles with finals not yet out of question

DESPITE his stunning last-quarter cameo in attack last week, it will be a return to defence for Maiden Gully YCW's Steve Turner on Saturday.
The Eagles face Mitiamo in round 16 of the Loddon Valley league season and while plenty would have to go right for it to happen, a finals berth isn't yet out of the equation for Maiden Gully YCW.
Having one stage been 1-8 this year the rejuvenated Eagles have since won three of their past four games and, mathematically at least, are still in the finals equation.
There's the possibility that if Maiden Gully YCW wins its next two games against Mitiamo and Bridgewater and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine loses its next two against Marong and Inglewood that the Eagles and Bears would meet in the final round where the winner would finish fifth.
The fifth-placed Bears are currently two games, plus 15 per cent, clear of the Eagles heading into Saturday.
"We've been persisting on our gameplan and the results have been pleasing over the past few weeks," Maiden Gully YCW coach Wayne Mitrovic said on Saturday.
"Unfortunately, it took us until the halfway mark of the year to start to get it together."
The Eagles' three wins in their past four games included a 106-point belting of Calivil United last Saturday in what was a dream 300th senior game for Turner.
Best known throughout his Eagles career as a defender Turner was swung forward in the final quarter last week and bagged six goals.
"It was unbelievable last week... not even his best-case scenario could have been that good," Mitrovic said.
"To be in a position where we could move him forward in the last quarter, then to kick six goals on the same day the 2002 premiership team that he was part of was holding a reunion... they were all down there behind the goals and it was just absolute scenes.
"The idea was to send him forward and see if he could kick a goal for a bit of reward in front of his mates, so to kick six was unbelievable.
"But we'll need him back in the backline on Saturday."
With the Eagles ruck department having been decimated Ed Crisp will take on the rucking duties, while midfielder Damian Wust is available to return from a suspension stemming from his time earlier in the season at Rushworth.
Meanwhile, Marong has confirmed that both senior coach Linton Jacobs and star full-forward Brandyn Grenfell, who has kicked 129 goals for the year, have both re-committed to the Panthers next season.
Grenfell needs 11 more goals over the Panthers' final two games to equal the league record of 140.
