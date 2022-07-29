Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
SATURDAY DANCE
Learn a new skill or have fun with an existing one at this evening dance.
This event will include music by Family Rhythm Dance Band.
There will also be a supper of sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee.
Admission $9. All welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, July 29, 7.30pm to 11pm.
TEEN'S WRITING CLUB
Want to learn how to write? Or maybe you know a teen who does.
This fortnightly writing club is a quiet space for like-minded individuals to chat and share their interest in writing.
This club is suitable for those aged 12 to 17.
Bookings preferred. Click here.
Where: Castlemaine Library, Barker Street, Castlemaine.
When: Monday, August 1, from 4.30pm.
CHILDREN'S DAY
Celebrate the diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultures with hands on activities for children aged to grade three.
There will be clay play, gumleaf decorating, stone painting, planting and decorating pot plants.
For further details, click here.
Where: Community Hub, Station Street, Maryborough.
When: Thursday, August 4, from 10am to 2pm.
WINTER BLUES
The Winter Blues Festival is back with the best Australian blues and roots music.
There will be about 50 performers gracing venues and entertaining crowds of up to 20,000.
Artists include 19 Twenty, Andrew Farrell, Backwood Creatures, Bill Barber, Checkerboard Lounge, Electric Blues Collective, Heavy Medicine and many more.
For more, click here.
Where: Various locations in Echuca.
When: Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, various times.
RAINBOW WRITERS WORKSHOP
Hosted by Castlemaine Community House and Castlemaine Health, with the assistance of Mount Alexander Shire Community Grants program, this event is a free creative writing course aimed at aspiring LGBTQIA+ writers.
Running each Saturday until August 6, this writing masterclass will provide writers the chance to hone their storytelling skills, using their life experiences to inspire fiction, script writing, creative non-fiction and memoir.
Rainbow Writers will be taught by Karen Corbett, a former creative writing teacher at the Victorian College of the Arts and Melbourne University and Cathy Samsury, a retired creative writing and English teacher for VCE students.
The course will also teach skills and techniques to overcome writer's block and avoid the curse of the flashing cursor.
This workshop is free to participants, but places are limited. For more information, click here.
No experience is necessary.
Where: Online course.
When: Saturdays, until August 6, 11am to 12.30pm.
EXHIBITIONS
WINTER ART SHOW
The Anglican Parish of Kangaroo Flat is happy to announce the Winter Art Show.
This event will showcase 180 works from over fifty artists.
Prizes awarded for four categories, oil, acrylic, watercolour and other media, with the winner in each receiving $250.
Admission is $5 per person (cash only please), children under 16 admitted free if accompanied by an adult. All artworks on display will be for sale.
The presentation evening will be held on Friday, July 29, doors open 7.30pm. Guest speaker will be Cr Rod Fyffe and judge is local artist Geoff Paynter.
This years raffle has great prizes with tickets $2 each and available to purchase throughout the show with prizes being drawn on Sunday, July 31.
Where: Anglican Parish, High Street, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Until Sunday, July 31, from 10am to 4pm.
WINTER EXHIBITION
The Castlemaine Market Building will play host to this Winter Exhibition.
There will be more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region showcasing their works through a wide range of mediums.
There will be paintings, sculptures, photographs, jewellery, textiles and more.
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, September 4, 9am to 5pm.
THE TOWN JEWELS
The Town Jewels is a display that sees two of Bendigo's esteemed jewellers, Tony Kean and Milton Long, coming together for a celebration of master craftsmanship.
Together, they have over 60 years experience working as fine jewellery makers.
This display exhibits new work, reflecting on past pieces and shows an insights into the artists' making processes.
For further information, phone 5434 6060 or email tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: The Living Arts Space, Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, September 11, 9am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
WESLEY HILL
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, July 23, from 9am to 1pm.
ENLIGHTEN
'Enlighten - Hungry Ghost' is a light experience that transforms the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion's Peace Park into a lightscape.
This event will see light displays that shimmer, spectacular light sculptures throughout the garden, roaming performers and delicious food.
This event commemorates 'Hungry Ghost', a Buddhist Chinese tradition that pays respect to ancestors and soothes wandering spirits.
Festivities will include a Traditional Welcome Dance by the Chinese Lion Team, Prayers to the Dead, incense or food to the passing spirits, food stalls, coffee stalls, various live music and more.
Tickets are limited, click here to book.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, August 13, from 5.30pm to 8pm.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
