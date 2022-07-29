HDFNL: What's on the line as the 'big four' face off against each other

If North Bendigo beats Mount Pleasant - the Bulldogs would move from fourth into third position, half-a-game clear of the Blues. However, the Bulldogs have the bye in the final round, meaning they would then be reliant on Colbinabbin beating Mount Pleasant next week to hold onto third. Lose on Saturday, though, and they are headed for the elimination final against either Heathcote or White Hills on August 14.

