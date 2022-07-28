AFL: Ollie Wines powers way to 200 game milestone with Port Adelaide

PORT Adelaide's Ollie Wines will become the 12th Bendigo Pioneer draftee to play 200 AFL games when he reaches the mark on Saturday.
Wines will notch the milestone when the Power plays Collingwood at the MCG.
The MCG is also the venue where Wines made his debut in round one of the 2013 season - a game in which he had an immediate impact, collecting 24 disposals and kicking one goal in a 79-point win over Melbourne.
Since then Wines, 27, has gone on to carve out a decorated career that was highlighted last year when he won the AFL's highest individual honour - the Brownlow Medal.
Wines polled a record-equaling 36 votes last year to win the Brownlow, joining Richmond's Dustin Martin (2017) as a former Pioneer to win the coveted award.
His 2021 season also included winning his first John Cahill Medal as Port Adelaide's best and fairest and being named in the centre in the All-Australian team.
"I'm very excited; it's a moment in my career where I can pause and look back... it has been nine years, but time flies," Wines said this week in the lead-up to his milestone game.
Wines, from Echuca, was selected by the Power with pick 7 in the 2012 National Draft.
The midfielder had captained the Pioneers in the TAC Cup that year and been named in the centre in both the All-Australian team following the Under-18 National Championships and the TAC Cup Team of the Year.
Since joining the Power Wines has played 199 of a possible 221 games, winning 116 of them.
"This club and family, I guess, is something that is so special to me and something I'm proud to be able to put my mark on and one day when I'm old and well past playing footy that I can say I have contributed to and been a part of," Wines said.
"It's probably the most special thing I've been part of in my life apart from my own family and is something that I'll always savour."
Wines is still chasing that elusive premiership having fallen one step short three time of playing in a grand final having lost preliminary finals in 2014, 2020 and 2021.
The Power and Magpies clash from 1.45pm.
