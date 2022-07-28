HDFNL netball: Cats keen to control own finals destiny

AS THE battle for fifth spot in HDFNL netball continues to rage, Lockington-Bamawm United is continuing to focus on what it can control.
The much-improved Cats took an important step towards claiming their first A-grade finals berth since 2015 with a win over North Bendigo last week.
Advertisement
It broke a three-game losing streak and catapulted the Cats into fifth spot.
LAST WEEK'S REVIEW: Crucial win for Hoppers
But only percentage separates them, Leitchville-Gunbower and Huntly on matching 5-9 records, with Heathcote one win behind, but unfortunately for the Saints unable to add to that tally with a bye in this weekend's penultimate round of the season.
The Cats, who play Elmore in round 18, could all but seal fifth spot with a win against fourth-placed Colbinabbin at Lockington on Saturday.
Especially if other results fall their way, with Leitchville-Gunbower and Hunty both starting as under-dogs in their clashes against White Hills and Elmore.
But it's what the Cats can do themselves that is of interest to coach Jessie Hardess and that is finding a way to get past Colbinabbin for the second time this season following a stirring 12-goal win in round eight.
"We just have to play as a unit and make sure everyone is doing their job like they did against North last week," she said.
"If we can get that flow down the court, we give ourselves a chance.
"Our defenders have been having a real crack all season, so they know what their job is - we just need to get it down the court and in the hole."
Hardess said while Colbinabbin had missed the experience and calmness of multiple premiership star Olivia McEvoy this season, the Grasshoppers' young and fast-emerging squad was a team going places and would be tough to get past on Saturday.
"They're a great bunch of girls and they're playing good netball," she said.
"But our girls are excited about the challenge ahead and the chance to possibly lock in finals.".
We just have to play as a unit and make sure everyone is doing their job.- LBU coach Jessie Hardess
The Grasshoppers will enter the match with confidence following a 13-goal win over Huntly, which basically sealed their own finals position and dealt a major blow to the Hawks' hopes.
Should none of Lockington-Bamawm, Leitchville-Gunbower and Huntly be able to prevail on Saturday, it paves for the way for a nail-biting final round, with the Bombers' clash against Heathcote an obvious key to unlocking fifth.
The Bombers and Saints are also looking to break finals droughts, while the Hawks are aiming for a fifth straight top-five finish.
In Saturday's other game, third-placed Mount Pleasant (coming off a bye) hosts bottom side North Bendigo, which produced its season highlight in an upset five-goal win over the Blues in round eight.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.