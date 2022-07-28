Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL netball: Cats keen to control own finals destiny

By Kieran Iles
July 28 2022 - 9:55pm
LBU's Maddy Atherton

AS THE battle for fifth spot in HDFNL netball continues to rage, Lockington-Bamawm United is continuing to focus on what it can control.

