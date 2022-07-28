CVFLW: Tigers eye win over Bulldogs

Big matches are on the cards for this weekend's round 15 of the 2022 CVFL Women's season.
Kyneton (8-3, 218.47%) is currently fourth on the ladder and primed for a spot in the fast-approaching finals but face a tough match-up on Saturday night at Wade Street against second-placed Golden Square (8-2, 609.49%).
Advertisement
Tigers will need to win against the Bulldogs in order to safely fend off fifth-placed Eaglehawk (5-5, 217.01%) who trail behind and are equally determined to book a spot in the business end of the season.
Hawks' first opportunity to score valuable points and rise up the ladder comes on Sunday at Canterbury Park against third-placed Bendigo Thunder (8-3, 569.27%) who last week handed the Bulldogs their second loss of the season.
Sport news:
The 4.5 (29) to 2.4 (16) win at Weeroona Oval lifted the Thunder to the same points as second-placed Golden Square with four rounds remaining, but the Bulldogs do have a game in hand.
North Bendigo (0-11, 1.48%) are yet to score a win this season but will have a proper opportunity to get it done on Sunday when they host Kerang (1-8, 3.5%) on Sunday at Atkins Street.
Castlemaine (11-0, 1001.08%) remains on top of the ladder undefeated and will face a bye this weekend.
Sixth-placed Strathfieldsaye (3-9, 28.15%) will also sit out this round with a bye.
Including round 15, four more weeks remain of the regular season before the first week of finals in late August.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.