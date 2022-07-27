BFNL: Tigers to honour club greats at annual Fallon Willmot Day

KYNETON Football-Netball Club will remember two of its past greats when it hosts Eaglehawk in round 16 of the Bendigo Football-Netball League on August 6.
Advertisement
The club's annual Fallon Willmot Day will pay tribute to Brendan "Jerka" Fallon and John "Womby" Willmot.
18 years ago following the passing of Fallon a group of his mates got together to pick a Kyneton home game each year in which to honour his memory.
The day also became a chance to honour Willmot following his passing 12 years ago.
The August 6 game at the Kyneton Showgrounds will also be the club's inaugural "Tigers of Old" day.
"The Kyneton Football-Netball Club has a proud history of players who have donned the yellow and black over the years and we want to celebrate the people past and present who have made the club what it is today," Kyneton president Hayden Evans said.
"If you are a past footballer, netballer, committee member, associate or volunteer then come along to be part of this day."
Tickets for the Tigers of Old function from noon are $25, with guest speakers to include former Western Bulldogs and Richmond coach Terry Wallace.
Entertainment will be provided by Steve Falcon and the Kingswoods, whose members include two of Brendan Fallon's siblings Steve and Helene.
For more information on the day visit Kyneton's Facebook page of website www.kynetonfnc.com/events.
The Tigers are on the road this Saturday for an away game against Golden Square at Wade Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.