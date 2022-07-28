Dangerous Magpies pose threat to Flat

AHEAD of a massive clash at Dower Park on Saturday, Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling says the Roos need to remain wary of a dangerous Castlemaine.
The Gary Cooke and Fiona Fowler-coached Magpies signalled their best form is ahead with a stunning 18-goal win over likely elimination final opponent South Bendigo at Camp Reserve last Saturday.
Advertisement
It was their first win over a fellow top-five rival this season.
The Magpies, who have struggled to put their best seven players on the court this season, would dearly love to add another impressive scalp to their resume now they have broken the drought.
That has Cowling well aware of the threat the Magpies pose to his top-of-the ladder line-up.
"I think last week's result shows they have got a full team, or close to full team now that VNL is coming towards the end of the season," he said.
"We know they will have the same sort of line-up against us.
"The last time against us they had a pretty full-strength line-up, although without Kelsie Rainbow and Fiona (Fowler) when we played them, so we'll plan ahead and look at those combinations from last time.
"We did have a really good win against them, but we'll look at what we can do to improve against them.
"I'm a happy coach, but there are always things we can do to improve.
"Even last week, I don't think we played our best netball. Kyneton really pushed us and I think they'll create a few headaches for teams from now until the end of the season."
A tough 64-29 win over the Tigers followed an ultra-impressive 17-goal victory over Sandhurst in their top-of-the-table clash at Dower Park.
The Roos have a few injury worries, in particular brilliant wing defence Milly Wicks, who injured her ankle in last week's win over Kyneton and missed out on playing for the BFNL in last Sunday's Association Championships.
Wicks has been in outstanding form this season and has emerged as a serious contender for this year's Betty Thompson Medal.
Cowling said the Roos would wait and see how Wicks - a member of the club's last A-grade premiership-winning team in 2016 - came through training on Thursday night.
"As it is, we have enough deep if we are missing a few girls; we can bring in quality A-reserve girls if we need to," he said.
"It was really unfortunate Milly couldn't play in Melbourne last week, she was shattered not getting the chance.
"She really deserved it (selection in the BFNL team) with the team she has had."
The Roos were still well represented with Abbey and Ashley Ryan and Chelsea Sartori included in the BFNL team, which finished runner-up to Goulburn Valley.
Advertisement
Other weekend games: South Bendigo v Gisborne (QEO); Maryborough v Strathfieldsaye; Eaglehawk v Sandhurst; Golden Square v Kyneton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.