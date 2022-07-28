Primary netballers out in force at Golden City

THE Golden City Netball Association is preparing to welcome hundreds of primary school-age players to its West Bendigo courts this Sunday.
Nearly 50 teams have registered for the association's primary tournament, the first to be played since 2019.
It comes after last year's event was postponed just days before it was to be run and later cancelled altogether due to COVID.
GCNA president Rachel Thomson said it was great to have the tournament back on.
She was equally as thrilled with the response with teams from Moama, Kyabram and the Heathcote District joining those from the likes of the host association and the Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association.
"We've had a ripper response with a really good mix of teams," Thomson said.
"It was a real shame we had to cancel last year, but I'm sure everyone is just that little bit more eager this time around.
"It's not just league and club teams, there are a few independent teams joining us, which makes it really interesting."
Among the most competitive sections will be 11-and-under with 25 teams entered, while the grade three division has attracted 10 teams.
With so many teams involved, Thomson was expecting 10 courts to be in action at the same time for most of the day.
Minor rounds will be played from 9am to 1.45pm and will be followed by finals after 1.45pm.
