Fighting Miners preparing for weekend Cerberus rematch on home-soil

Bendigo Fighting Miners are preparing for their final home match of the 2022 Rugby Victoria Premiership Reserves season.
This Saturday the Miners will look to shine in their round one rematch against Cerberus at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, start time 3.15pm.
Advertisement
Miners head into the match against Cerberus on the back of a 27-point (7-34) loss last weekend to the third-placed Maroondah Griffins.
Sport news:
During the round 12 match the Miners had a strong competitive first-half to the game before a major lapse in the second period saw them concede several tries due to poor handling and pressure from the Griffins.
The Miners were thin on the bench which saw the squad head into the match with a lack of replacements which the Griffins ultimately took advantage of as the game progressed.
Bendigo's better players were Matt Situlia, Usaia Navia, Mark Gudge and Brian Valoia. Scorers: Qualiyalewa try; McDonald goal.
The match this Saturday marks the second time the teams have met, having both started their seasons against each other back in round one when Cerberus locked in a 12-39 win.
More sport:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.