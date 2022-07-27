No timeline pressure for return as Vlaeminck continues foot injury recovery

BENDIGO cricketer Tayla Vlaeminck isn't putting the pressure of a timeline for her return to the game on her rehabilitation as she continues her recovery from a foot stress fracture.
The Australian pace bowler suffered another cruel injury blow in January when she sustained a stress fracture of the navicular in her right foot.
The injury forced the 23-year-old out of the Australian team for the Women's World Cup in March-April, with Vlaeminck having to watch on as the Aussies went on to beat England by 71 runs in the final.
The injury has also cost Vlaeminck the chance of representing Australia in the women's cricket at the Commonwealth Games starting Friday night against India in Birmingham.
"The foot is coming along alright; I'm about six months into the rehab now so, hopefully, in the next few weeks I'll be able to get back into some running and tick that off," Vlaeminck said on Wednesday.
"I'm not putting any timeframe on anything at the moment, which is nice in terms of just being able to see how it responds and not putting too much pressure on getting back. It's just a matter of taking it day by day."
Vlaeminck has been back in Bendigo this week as part of the Melbourne Renegades Roadshow.
As part of the the Roadshow the Renegades visited Marist College, Kangaroo Flat Primary School, Epsom Primary School and Vlaeminck's former school, Catherine McAuley College.
"It has been a lot of fun doing the clinics with the kids... I have a newfound respect for primary school teachers and how they control the kids," Vlaemick said.
"We're trying to expose the kids to cricket at a young age and, hopefully, you get a few from the schools we've been to who really love it and want to get involved in programs and come and watch the Renegades."
Vlaeminck - who has 20 international wickets - is back with the Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League following three seasons with the Hobart Hurricanes.
Vlaeminck previously played with the Renegades before making the move south to the Hurricanes.
However, her on-field return for the Renegades will have to wait, with her navicular stress fracture recovery ruling her out of a return to the field this coming WBBL season that begins in October.
"I won't play this season, but with more games back in Melbourne and there no COVID hubs there will be heaps of opportunities to get around the girls at training and, potentially, help out there from a bowling point of view," Vlaeminck said.
"I'll look to help out wherever I can around the team... it's great to be back with the Renegades.
"Putting the Renegades gear back on and getting back into the schools this week has been great."
The Renegades' first game of the WBBL08 season will be on Sunday, October 16, against the Adelaide Strikers in Mackay.
As part of the Renegades Regional Roadshow across Victoria this week, more than 40 school and community visits are being held by the club.
