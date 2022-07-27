Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

No timeline pressure for return as Vlaeminck continues foot injury recovery

Luke West
By Luke West
July 27 2022 - 5:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADVICE: Bendigo's Tayla Vlaeminck gives Ariele Sea some bowling tips at Catherine McAuley College on Wednesday as part of the Renegades Regional Roadshow. Pictures: NONI HYETT

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.