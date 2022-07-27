Nursing and midwifery students in the Bendigo region will soon have the hands-on and practical experience they need to support the state's healthcare workforce.
The state government has invested $59 million to create 1125 registered undergraduate student nurse positions per year for two years and $9.8 million to create 75 registered undergraduate student midwife positions.
Advertisement
Bendigo Health has been one of the 29 health services across regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne to benefit from this, with the ability to employ more than 60 nurses and midwives throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a terrific opportunity for students to gain valuable experience in an appropriately supported clinical environment," a Bendigo Health spokesperson said.
"Students have worked in a variety of areas, including mental health, residential care, the emergency department and intensive care."
Working under the supervision of a registered nurse or midwife, students help with showering, feeding and transferring patients.
Over time, they take on more complex tasks, such as monitoring vital signs, testing blood glucose levels and dressing minor wounds.
The program has already seen 3000 students work in hospitals across Victoria, providing extra support to more experienced nurses and midwives during this period of unprecedented demand and giving students critical practical experience to support their studies.
OTHER STORIES:
Participants are more likely to complete their degree, develop greater levels of confidence and require less support as they transition to graduates.
Midwifery students are given additional opportunities to help on maternity wards and under the supervision of experienced midwives, deliver care and support to new mums and their babies.
The training offered to students gives them the latest skills and expertise in patient care and builds their confidence within the hospital.
"Programs like this one provide immediate support to our existing nursing workforce as they face record demand due to a challenging flu season, the emergence of new variants causing a rise in hospitalisations and an increasing number of unwell healthcare workers - while also investing in the healthcare system for years to come," health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
"Healthcare systems across Australia are under pressure. Providing more opportunities for student nurses to enter the workforce and while they get on-the-job training is just one way we're relieving pressure on the system."
In addition to giving more students this sort of hands-on experience, a targeted $162 million package was announced last week to help paramedics and hospitals work together to improve patient flow and get patients the care they need sooner - as the nation faces record levels of demand for emergency care.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.