The Harcourt community is being encouraged to do their bit to help protect the local area from future flooding.
North Central Catchment Management Authority is supporting the Mount Alexander Shire Council development of a Flood Study for Harcourt and calling on the community to share their knowledge of past flood events to better inform how they manage and mitigate the impacts of flooding into the future.
North Central CMA project officer Nick Butler said Harcourt flooded in 2007, 2010, 2011, and 2016.
"From previous flood events we know there is little information available on record to create a full picture of what happens when Harcourt experiences a large- scale flood event," he said.
"We have contracted Venant Solutions to help pull the study together, but locals know the area better than anyone. We're wanting to hear from the community to tell us what happens on the ground when the area floods.
"We're also keen to hear community ideas about what could be done to protect the area. The more we hear from the community, the stronger our flood planning is."
Staff are set to be rugged up and at the Castlemaine Farmers' Market on August 3 from 2.30 to 4.30pm for anyone wanting to have their say.
Mr Butler said the study wouldidentify the potential impacts of future flooding and, more importantly, help the community prepare.
The study will include flood modelling scenarios to identify areas that are at risk of flooding.
"With up-to-date information, Mount Alexander Shire will be in a good position to update planning schemes for future development as well as build community education," he said.
A project steering committee with local representatives will provide input and feedback to the North Central CMA during the development of the study. And the broader community will also have opportunities to offer more feedback.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of April, 2023.
The project is joint funded by the federal government and state government under the Risk and Resilience Grants program.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
