Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 14

A statistical look at how the BFNL's round 14 games were won and lost.
It was all about the final quarter for the Bulldogs as they stamped their class on the contest.
The Dogs' midfield tore the Storm apart, winning 18 clearances to just two.
That led to nine marks inside 50 to one and seven goals to two on the scoreboard.
Flynn Lakey (32 possessions, 20 contested disposals and 13 clearances) fed off the good work of ruckman Braidon Blake (22 touches, 44 hit-outs) and Pat McKenna put the icing on the cake (8.3 from 20 possessions and 11 marks).
Storm midfielder Cal McCarty picked up 37 possessions, but he wasn't as damaging as previous weeks, while defender Hunter Lawrence had 33 touches.
More polish with the footy and a classy forward by the name of Rhys Magin - that's why the Tigers proved too good for Kangaroo Flat.
The possession count (378-319) and clearances (41-38) were relatively even, but the use of the ball wasn't.
The Tigers took care of the footy better, taking 107 marks to 69, including 21 marks inside 50 to just four.
Magin showed his class, kicking 9.1 from 21 disposals and 10 marks.
Cameron Manuel's return from suspension was vital for the Tigers. He picked up 33 touches and kicked 2.4.
Liam Collins had a game-high 36 disposals for the Roos, while Ethan Roberts (27) and Ryan O'Keefe (26) showed why they're future 200-game senior players.
SANDHURST 4.12 (36) lt GOLDEN SQUARE 15.15 (105)
As gallant as Sandhurst has been this season, class caught up with the Dragons on Saturday.
Golden Square had too many guns for Sandhurst to stop. Jake Thrum (36 possessions), Jack Geary (33) and Ricky Monti (30) had big days, while Joel Brett kicked 5.5 from 19 disposals.
Cooper Smith (26) didn't have the most possessions for the Dragons, but he was the most efficient of their big ball winners at 84 per cent.
Jake McLean had 28 touches against his former side, while Brodie Montague had 26.
Depth and multiple forward options was the difference between the two teams at Camp Reserve.
The Magpies were much improved in most key statistical areas, but the Bloods had too much class over four quarters.
The Pies had 35 inside 50s - their best effort against a top-four team all season - and they weren't as wasteful with the footy as they have been at times this season.
The Bloods won the clearance battle 40-27 and had 104 more possessions (389-285).
Coach Nathan Horbury (39), Michael Herlihy (38) and Cooper Leon (30) were the big possession winners for the Bloods. John Watson (32) and Tommy Horne (29) were best for the Pies.
Maryborough was brilliant at winning the ball in tight, but it was a different story when the ball was on the outside.
Thanks largely to Coby Perry (39 touches), Aidan Hare (50) and Liam Latch (49), the Magpies dominated contested disposals (148-81) and won the clearances (42-39).
That helped the Pies reach 45 inside 50s for the game - a total that should lead to more than six goals for the game.
The Hawks were much slicker with their ball movement going forward. They had 109 marks to 75 and took 25 marks inside 50 to 2.
A season-best from Billy Evans (43 possessions) and another big game from Dillon Williams (37) were the highlights for the Hawks.
RANKING POINTS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 219
Dillon Williams (Eh) 173
Michael Herlihy (SB) 170
Liam Latch (Mb) 170
Billy Evans (Eh) 162
Pat McKenna (Gis) 153
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 141
Tom Gardam (Mb) 139
Cal McCarty (SS) 136
Jake Thrum (GS) 135
DISPOSALS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 50
Liam Latch (Mb) 49
Billy Evans (Eh) 43
Nathan Horbury (SB) 39
Coby Perry (Mb) 39
Michael Herlihy (SB) 38
Dillon Williams (Eh) 37
Cal McCarty (SS) 37
Jake Thrum (GS) 36
Tom Gardam (Mb) 34
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 29
Liam Latch (Mb) 25
Coby Perry (Mb) 24
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 20
Ricky Monti (GS) 17
Jack Geary (GS) 15
Billy Evans (Eh) 14
Bo Alexander (SS) 13
Tom Gardam (Mb) 12
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 12
MARKS
Cal McCarty (SS) 11
Pat McKenna (Gis) 11
Tanner Nally (Sh) 11
Nathan Horbury (SB) 10
Cooper Leon (SB) 10
Zac Denahy (Cm) 10
Tom Gardam (Mb) 10
Brodie Montague (Sh) 10
Jack Geary (GS) 10
Jayden Burke (GS) 10
CLEARANCES
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 13
Aidan Hare (Mb) 12
Liam Latch (Mb) 10
Dillon Williams (Eh) 10
Billy Evans (Eh) 9
Cal McCarty (Eh) 9
Michael Herlihy (SB) 8
Tommy Horne (Cm) 8
Sam Graham (Gis) 8
Ben Eales (Gis) 7
LOOSE BALL GETS
Dillon Williams (Eh) 11
Jake Thrum (GS) 11
Jack Hickman (GS) 11
Brayden Torpey (SB) 10
Tom Cain (Cm) 10
Joel Wharton (Sh) 10
Michael Herlihy (SB) 9
Billy Evans (Eh) 9
Liam Latch (Mb) 9
Aidan Hare (Mb) 9
HARD BALL GETS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 10
Billy Evans (Eh) 8
Nathan Horbury (SB) 7
Dillon Williams (Eh) 7
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 7
Bo Alexander (Gis) 7
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 7
Ricky Monti (GS) 6
Terry Reeves (GS) 6
Liam Latch (Mb) 5
TACKLES
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 14
Dillon Williams (Eh) 13
Bo Alexander (SS) 10
Ricky Monti (GS) 10
Aidan Hare (Mb) 9
Zac Pallpratt (Sh) 9
Nick Doolan (Gis) 8
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 8
Jack Hickman (GS) 8
Cal McCarty (SS) 7
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
Brock Harvey (SB) 10
Pat McKenna (Gis) 9
Michael Herlihy (SB) 8
Luke Ellings (Gis) 8
Brayden Torpey (SB) 7
Billy Evans (Eh) 7
Ben Thompson (Eh) 7
Lachlan Sharp (SS) 7
Jake Hall (SS) 7
Caleb Sheahan (SS) 7
SPOILS
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 7
Mitchell Hallinan (SS) 7
Zack Shelton (GS) 7
Jack Merrin (GS) 7
Mitch McClure (Mb) 5
Isaac Ruff (Sh) 5
Liam Murphy (Mb) 4
Jack Reaper (Gis) 4
Zac Vescovi (Gis) 4
Matt Compston (GS) 4
HIT-OUTS
Matt Compston (GS) 53
Braidon Blake (Gis) 44
Jack Lawton (Eh) 37
Brodie Browne-Kerr (Cm) 28
Ben Eales (Gis) 24
Will Allen (SB) 19
Brady Neill (Mb) 19
Connor Sexton (Sh) 19
Joseph Mayes (SS) 17
James Worme (Sh) 17
