Joel Selwood would rather put his head over the footy with a pack of opponents bearing down than be showered with individual attention for a milestone.
When you've had as many career milestones as Selwood it's hard to shake the latter.
Advertisement
This week the Geelong skipper plays his 350th AFL game - another outstanding individual milestone for one of the greats of the game.
There'll be plenty of plaudits for Selwood, rightfully so, and he's okay with that. This milestone means more to the former Sandhurst and Bendigo Pioneers midfielder because he gets to share it.
"This one is a little bit more special because everyone gets to be involved,'' Selwood said of Saturday night's game against the Western Bulldogs.
"During COVID we weren't allowed to have family at games. Mum and Dad, Brit (wife) and the boys (siblings) can be there this time which is pretty special.
"In the last few years I've had the 300th game, broken the (AFL) captain record and the Geelong games record, so it feels like I've been celebrated too much, which is not to my liking, but I do appreciate the fact that the fans enjoy it and having my family there this week is really important to me.
"I know the club has some plans in place, but I only know a few of them, so we'll see what happens."
On Saturday night, Selwood will join Doug Hawkins and Eddie Betts in equal 19th place on the all-time VFL/AFL games record.
It's a mark Selwood acknowledges, but individual milestones didn't drive him when he was an 18-year-old and they certainly don't now that he's 34.
Saturday night is all about collecting another four points to give the Cats the best chance in September.
"This week is really important against the Dogs,'' Selwood said.
"They're still trying to make the finals and we're trying to build our side against these teams that are playing a little bit of a different style.
"(Last Saturday) Port Adelaide were a kick and mark side whereas the Dogs are more a run and gun side where they share the ball a lot.
"We've got a number of those challenges to overcome leading into the finals."
The Cats were challenged by Port Adelaide last Saturday night, but showed great resolve to record their ninth win on the trot.
"There's a confidence about the group that we can find our way out of (tough) situations,'' Selwood said.
Advertisement
"We had a couple of good results against Richmond where we were able to do a similar thing.
"I think the continuity of the players in this group over a few years has helped."
The hunger and enthusiasm of the younger players has helped lift the Cats to premiership favouritism.
It's a tag that means little to Selwood. He'd rather focus on actions.
It might have been some banter between team-mates, but the actions of Cats' youngster Brad Close at training on Tuesday proved to Selwood that Geelong is on the right track in 2022.
Advertisement
"I walked into the club today and Closey was putting pressure on me to lift heavier dumbbells,'' Selwood said with a chuckle.
"I told him I'm 34, but he looked at me and said 'well, you're not finished yet'.
"It just showed me how much these young boys want to get better and they want to get everything out of themselves.
"I love that fight in the boys and that's what they're showing (on the field) at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.