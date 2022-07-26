Bendigo Advertiser

Six wins in a row for Bendigo cross-country squad

By Nathan Dole
Updated July 26 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP RUN: Brady Threlfall was in good form for the Bendigo Bats. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

THE unbeaten streak by Bendigo Bats in women's division four of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series has reached six after Saturday's racing at Bundoora Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.