Six wins in a row for Bendigo cross-country squad

THE unbeaten streak by Bendigo Bats in women's division four of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series has reached six after Saturday's racing at Bundoora Park.
Athletes raced 10km to decide the open, 40-plus, 50-plus and 60-plus age groups.
In this round it was Alice Wilkinson, 21st in 40.03; Vanessa Bull, 59th in 45.13; and Juliet Heahleah, 69th in 46.22, who teamed up for Bendigo.
Among those cheering Bendigo to victory was Bec Wilkinson, complete with 'moon boot', who had run in the opening two rounds.
Bendigo was runner-up in women's division five.
The Bats reigned supreme in men's premier,and division four.
The top six times for the team counted towards points for the various divisions.
Nathan Stoate ran 30.38 to be fourth overall as Brady Threlfall, 9th in 31.07; Matt Buckell, 11th in 31.31; Jamie Cook, 26th in 32.42; Bryan Kelly, 29th in 32.55; and Brian McGinley, 30th in 32.58; ensured the Bats would beat Geelong and Box Hill.
Times and placings for Bendigo in men's division four were Glenn McMillan, 57th in 34.07; Archie Reid, 68th in 34.40; Nigel Preston, 75th in 35.04; Stephen van Rees, 82nd in 35.34; and Matthew Heislers, 89th in 36.12.
Bendigo was second, third and 10th in division seven men's racing.
Despite not full team contingents, the Bats were 18th in 50-plus men and 13th in 60-plus men.
The day's racing doubled as the Victorian All Schools cross-country championships and national XC selection trials.
In the under-15 girls race, Chelsea Tickell was fifth and Ebony Woodward was 61st. Avery McDermid was 14th in the under-15 boys race. The under-16 girls event included 10th placing for Genevieve Nihill.
Mason Woodward and Max Rowe were 21st and 25th in the under-17 boys as Tully Lang was 31st in the under-17 girls event.
Bats' young guns Jayden Padgham were third and fifth in the under-18 boys as Angus Macafee was 33rd.
Phoebe Lonsdale ran to seventh place in the under-18 girls as Tullie Rowe and Taryn Furletti were 7th and 12th in the under-20 women's final.
On Sunday, Gin McCormick ran to victory in the 10km Run Melbourne in her Bendigo singlet.
Next round in XCR 22 is a 10km showdown at Lakeside Albert Park on August 7.
Distance for juniors at this event will be 3km.
