Just Folk ready to return for spring campaign

A strong jump out at Murtoa on Tuesday has Just Folk on track for a return to the races early next month.
On a track rated a heavy eight, Just Folk won his 900m trial in a time of 56.10 - the quickest of the 900m trials for the morning.
Bendigo trainer Josh Julius was elated with Just Folk's work in the heavy conditions and the Group Two Ajax Stakes winner in Sydney in the autumn could kickstart his spring campaign on Flemington on August 6.
"Since Sydney, he's probably had the biggest break in preparations that he's had (in his career),'' Julius said.
"He's matured in the brain a lot and he's going really well. The Sydney trip made him grow up a fair bit.
"We haven't really seen him like this before. You could even say he's nearly too relaxed.
"He's ticking along well after the good bit of work today.
"He might gallop in between races at Bendigo on Sunday and then we'll decide if he runs on August 6 at Flemington in the Aurie's Star (1200m) or we'll wait another week to run in the Regal Roller Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield."
With one eye on the weather patterns in Sydney, Julius said he was keeping his options open for the spring carnival.
He's tempted to follow the rain, considering Just Folk thrives on wet tracks, but won't lock in any spring plans just yet.
"He's not a true weight-for-age, Group One horse, so we have plenty of options for him in Melbourne and Sydney,'' Julius said.
"He's a horse who races himself into fitness, so we can pick and choose as he goes.
"He's very versatile, so the pressure is off us to have him ready for a grand final as such.
"As his fitness improves we can pick the right race for him...much in the way the Crystal Mile and the Ajax did in his past two preparations."
Just Folk's two biggest wins were over 1500m (Ajax Stakes in the autumn) and 1600m (Crystal Mile last spring).
Julius said races in similar distances ranges were on the agenda this spring, but he's also keen to test the big galloper in races down Flemington's iconic straight.
"The Flemington straight is a demanding 1200m and that could really suit him,'' he said.
"He's won his races around that 1400m-1500m mark and we can stretch him out to a mile when we need him to.
"Given where he's at, we have a lot of options between straight races and stepping him out to the Group One miles (Toorak Handicap and Epsom Handicap).
"The Group One is on the radar, but we're mindful that if he's better suited at that Group Two and Group Three level then we'll place him where he fits best and win the races that we can."
Just Folk, who turns six at the end of this week, has only had 20 career starts. He's won six times, been placed on three occasions and earned connections a tick over $505,000.
Julius has some unraced gallopers that he's looking forward to unveil.
"They've been showing enough at the trials to suggest they'll be compeitive when hit the track,'' he said.
