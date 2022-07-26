Bendigo Advertiser

Just Folk ready to return for spring campaign

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 26 2022 - 4:10am, first published 4:00am
CLASSY GALLOPER: Just Folk is on track for a strong spring carnival, according to trainer Josh Julius.

A strong jump out at Murtoa on Tuesday has Just Folk on track for a return to the races early next month.

