BFNL: Health, continuity the focus for Storm

The 2022 BFNL season has hardly been plain sailing for Strathfieldsaye, but the Storm are confident they can peak for the upcoming finals series.
A 58-point loss to Gisborne on Saturday almost guarantees the Storm won't finish on top of the ladder and they're destined to play in the qualifying final - most likely against Golden Square.
That gives co-coaches Darryl Wilson and Shannon Geary a four-week block to have their side primed for a crack at another premiership.
Their first concern is health.
COVID-19 cases tore through the club last week, while injuries to key players have disrupted the Storm's progress all season.
Lachlan Sharp, Kal Geary and Shannon Geary - three of the Storm's most important players - have played in the same side once in 2022, and in that game against South Bendigo, Sharp and Kal Geary suffered injuries and were off the ground before three quarter-time.
Number one ruckman Tim Hosking will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury, while back-up ruckman/forward Caleb Ernst hasn't played since round seven because of a groin injury.
A lack of continuity this close to the finals is a concern, but the Storm refuse to panic.
"Yes, we focus on one week at a time, but we also have to plan around having a fit team for the first final,'' Wilson said.
"We still have some things to work on, and having a ruckman in Michael Pilcher back will help us.
"Kal Geary and Shannon Geary and Jake Moorhead will make a big difference and James Schischka's influence in the forward line is important for us.
"Caleb Ernst gives us another option as well. There's other players to come back from injury as well, so there's plenty of plusses for us."
The Storm will take a cautious approach with selection for this Saturday's trip to Princes Park to play the winless Maryborough.
The home game against South Bendigo the following week is the target for several of their injured stars.
After being forced to forfeit the reserves against Gisborne because of the COVID-19 cases, Wilson said the club's first priority was to field a reserves team this week.
While the result didn't go the way he'd hoped, Wilson said the players could hold their heads high.
"We were proud of them,'' Wilson said.
"It was only the last quarter where we fell away. Gisborne started winning too much of the ball and that made it hard on our defenders.
"It was a tough day and a tough week. Ethan Featherby only found out 10 minutes before the game that he was making his senior debut, which wasn't fair on him.
"Considering the week the club had, I thought all the players on the day represented the club well."
