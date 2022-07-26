Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Access Australia and Life Essentials receive government funding as social enterprises

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:01am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMUNITY BOOST: Bendigo MPs Jacinta Allan and Maree Edwards have announced funding for two local social enterprises. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Two Bendigo social enterprises will receive new funding to help them grow their businesses for the betterment of the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.