Two Bendigo social enterprises will receive new funding to help them grow their businesses for the betterment of the community.
Access Australia and Life Essentials (Bendigo Baptiste Community Care) will receive $76,400 in funding under the state government's Social Enterprise Support Grants Program.
They are two of 32 social enterprises sharing in more than $1 million of funding.
"These grants provided direct funding so social enterprises can buy practical equipment for their growth and financial sustainability," Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said.
Under the program, the social enterprises can buy plant, machinery or equipment worth up to $50,000.
Access Australia will buy a new composter for its PepperGreen Farm to process more organic waste.
The funding will provide supported employment for people with disability who will process the food waste and package into a product that is used on the farm and will be able to be sold.
The project will also include local cafes and restaurants.
Life Essentials will purchase a vehicle to support pick-up and delivery demands for their store. The funding will allow the organisation to provide better and increased services for people experiencing homelessness in Bendigo.
The Social Enterprise Support Grants Program will enable social enterprises to grow their businesses, hire more staff, and deliver greater impact to the community.
Putting people before profits, social enterprises exist to tackle social problems, improve communities, provide people access to employment and training, or help the environment.
"There are currently more than 3500 social enterprises trading across metropolitan and regional Victoria employing an estimated 60,000 people," Member for Bendigo Jacinta Allan said.
"The more we can support these businesses, the more value they can provide to our communities."
