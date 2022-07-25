Play On Words scores big win for Bendigo trainer

Bendigo trainer Rod Symons looks set to have some fun with speedster Play On Words this campaign.
The four-year gelding thrashed his rivals in Monday's North West Press Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m) at Warracknabeal.
Ridden by apprentice jockey Lachlan Overall, Play On Words surged straight to the front from the barriers and never looked like being headed.
The gelding led by as much as six lengths at the 800m mark, but still kicked strongly on the home turn and won by the best part of three lengths from another Bendigo galloper - the Brent Stanley-trained Super Aurora.
According to Symons, Play On Words, who has three wins from 15 career starts, will be even better suited racing on a dry surface.
"It was a step up for him today on a soft seven... we had been trying to avoid those,'' Symons said.
Play On Words' win came two days after Symons' talented two-year-old Penultimate One ran a close-up sixth behind Thron Bone at Caulfield.
