Hamilton shines in Tour de France debut

Updated July 25 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:00am
IMPRESSIVE: Chris Hamilton completed his first Tour de France. Picture: GETTY

Bendigo cyclist Chris Hamilton finished 38th in his first Tour de France.

