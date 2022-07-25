Hamilton shines in Tour de France debut

Bendigo cyclist Chris Hamilton finished 38th in his first Tour de France.
The 27-year-old was satisfied with his first tour, where he was a key support rider for Team DSM star Romain Bardet, who finished seventh in the general classification behind overall winner Jonas Vinegaard.
Advertisement
"I'm really happy,'' Hamilton told SBS.
"It's awesome just being in the mix of the racing and stuff like that. I'm happy with how it's all gone."
Hamilton's performance, particularly during the arduous climbing stages, proved this year's Tour de France won't be his last.
He had to overcome a surprise visitor during the 40km individual time-trial on the second last day.
"I was riding up the last hill and something flew into my helmet,'' Hamilton told SBS.
"I heard it buzzing around and then it stung me. I don't know if it was a bee or a wasp or something like that, but it was pretty annoying. It was motivation to get to the finish quicker."
Team DSM management was happy with Hamilton's and the squad's efforts.
"I think when we look to the Tour overall and the steps we made as a team we can be really happy,'' Team DSM coach Matt Winston said.
"Seventh on GC (general classification) is a top ten and a good solid result, and a reward for the hard work we've put in all season with our GC guys.
"We took a third in the sprint, too, and are making steps there as well, so all in all I think we come out of the Tour a better team than we went into it."
Team DSM finished eighth in the team classification.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.