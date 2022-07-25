Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Have your say on what Coliban Water's projects and prices look like over next five years

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: FILE

Coliban Water is calling for further community feedback to test its five-year pricing, major projects and community support plan before the end of July.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.