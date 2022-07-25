Coliban Water is calling for further community feedback to test its five-year pricing, major projects and community support plan before the end of July.
To date, almost 20,000 people have been involved in the consultation process to review the organisation's performance and ensure fair prices in the years ahead.
Managing director Damian Wells said there's never been a better time for customers across the region to have a say in how their water and sewerage services are managed, both for today and the future.
"We've enlisted the help of residential and business customers, community and business groups, and others over the past five months to ensure our plans reflect community expectations," he said.
"For the first time, we used an independently run 32-member Community Panel to consider our services and pricing, and we also sought customer feedback through online and face-to-face forums, telephone surveys and bill simulators.
"We've considered customer affordability, new infrastructure required to address the impacts of climate change and population growth, what we can do to enhance our environment, and how we can best support employment opportunities and economic growth in the region.
"The review process conducted every five years is invaluable for a customer funded organisation like ours, as it provides insights that directly influence our decision-making."
Customers can review and comment on the plans in Coliban Water's Community Draft 2023-2028.
The document details a modest price increase to be phased-in over five years, equivalent to 70 cents per week for the average residential customer, excluding inflation.
The increase will support a planned $435 million program of upgrades to local drinking water plants, sewerage treatment facilities and pipelines, and will double the level of support available to customers experiencing financial difficulty.
"While applying even a small price increase for customers is not a decision we make lightly in the current economic environment, through consultation and the work of our community panel, we're confident we've struck a balance that's fair for customers today and helps us prepare for the future," Mr Wells said.
Acknowledging the cost of living pressures facing some members of the community, Customer Support programs will be increased to $570,000 per year to support residential and business customers who may need assistance.
Copies of Coliban Water's Community Draft 2023-2028 are available from Coliban Water, local libraries, Neighborhood Houses, and online at connect.coliban.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
