CAMPASPE Libraries is holding it's Library and Information Week this week to celebrate the love of reading, learning, and creating social connections.
Library and information week is a family friendly event running from Monday, July 25 until Sunday, July 31.
Advertisement
With a full roster of activities, Campaspe Shire general manager community Keith Oberin said the festive week was crammed with something for everyone.
"Our libraries do a fantastic job in supporting many community pursuits and giving opportunities to residents who otherwise would not have access to reading material, social clubs and digital resources," he said.
"From Monday, 25 July to Sunday, July 31, we invite all Campaspe Shire residents to participate in the activities planned.
"We encourage everyone to re-engage with their local library and explore what resources are available to you."
Activities include Rhyme Time, Afternoon Tea with a local identity, and a Winter Blues Festival with live performances.
The full schedule of activities for the week:
Monday, July 25
Tuesday, July 26
Wednesday, July 27
Thursday, July 28
Friday, July 29
Saturday, July 30
Advertisement
Sunday, July 31
Bookings are required for some activities, as marked. For activities which require bookings, call 5481 2200.
For more information on Library and Information Week 2022, visit this website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.