Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Campaspe Shire Council holds Library and Information week 2022

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
July 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINTER: Nothing says winter like a hot cuppa and a book. Picture: file.

CAMPASPE Libraries is holding it's Library and Information Week this week to celebrate the love of reading, learning, and creating social connections.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.