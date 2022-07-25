Murphy selected for tour to MRF Academy in India

Former Sandhurst cricketer Todd Murphy will enhance his experience and skill set with a trip to the MRF Academy in India next month.
The off-spinner is one of eight young players selected by Cricket Australia to send to the MRF Academy in Chennai for a development tour.
Murphy will benefit from the experience of training and playing in sub-continent conditions.
The squad will be coached by former Sri Lankan all-rounder Thilan Samaraweera, while champion Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath will join the tour as a consultant.
Murphy, who plays Premier Cricket for St Kilda, was selected on the back of some impressive performances for Australia A during the recent tour to Sri Lanka.
Murphy will be joined by fellow spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Tanveer Singh and Will Pucovski, Henry Hunt, Josh Philippe, Cooper Connolly and Teague Wyllie.
The MRF Academy tour runs from August 7-17.
