Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$780,000 - $830,000
Advertisement
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: By appointment
Here is an opportunity to secure a former display home with high-end features, individual flair and superior quality throughout.
"It's luxe and lovely and has all the bells and whistles," Tim and Megan of Waller Realty said about this prestigious home at Epsom.
Inside, a central hallway leads to spacious open- plan kitchen and family zone with abundant natural light, a raked ceiling and garden views. An additional lounge room is found at the front of the home and includes a luxurious gas-log fireplace and mirrored wall panels.
Also with garden views, the deluxe main bedroom suite has wall panelling as well as walk-in dressing and ensuite with twin vanities. The other bedrooms have a walk-in or fitted robe, and each has unique wall paper which adds sophistication.
The kitchen is well-designed and beautifully finished with stone benchtops, pressed metal-look splashback, ample storage and a walk-in pantry. Designed for entertaining, the light-filled dining area leads to an undercover alfresco with overhead fan and a built-in barbecue station. Further features throughout include stainless steel kitchen appliances, freestanding bath, ducted climate control, walk-in linen press and an oversized double auto-garage with a storage area. Perfect presentation and a peaceful location near essential services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.