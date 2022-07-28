The kitchen is well-designed and beautifully finished with stone benchtops, pressed metal-look splashback, ample storage and a walk-in pantry. Designed for entertaining, the light-filled dining area leads to an undercover alfresco with overhead fan and a built-in barbecue station. Further features throughout include stainless steel kitchen appliances, freestanding bath, ducted climate control, walk-in linen press and an oversized double auto-garage with a storage area. Perfect presentation and a peaceful location near essential services.

