VICTORIA'S environmental regulator says it has no concerns about the smell from old Woodvale mining ponds as Greater Bendigo councillors prepare to vote on permissions for a new house and business nearby.
The Environmental Protection Authority's advice is in stark contrast to the position quoted in a City of Greater Bendigo briefing document circulated to coucillors ahead of a meeting tonight.
That report quoted the EPA saying it had "received numerous community complaints since 2016 about a strong sulphur odour being released from the evaporation ponds".
The report went on to characterise the EPA as saying that "developing a dwelling on an adjacent parcel of land may increase complaints about the existing evaporation pond facility".
The council had consulted the EPA about a private party's application to build a home and pet therapy business close to Woodvale's old evaporation ponds, which miners used to pump in water filling underground Bendigo diggings.
The EPA told the council that it had no objections but raised concerns about "human health and amenity of the dwelling use", according to council documents made public ahead of the vote.
But the authority has now clarified that it has no current concerns about the stink that once wafted off of the ponds in summer.
"Historic concerns about a sulphur odour have been addressed by recent remedial projects," the EPA said in a statement.
It said it was highlighting historic concerns about a dwelling close to the ponds.
Regulators have long said they could manage the site and keep it safe for nearby residents despite some advocates' past concerns about potentially toxic minerals on site.
That has included pumping water into the ponds during summer and maintaining caps on potentially dangerous material.
Mining regulator Earth Resources Regulation has been working on plans to transform the unused ponds back into farmland.
It is unclear how the EPA's clarification might shape debate on the house and pet therapy business proposal when councillors discuss the matter tonight.
Council officers had previously said the proximity of the land to the ponds' "contaminated site" would be a "key consideration" for councillors.
"Application of the precautionary principle would indicate that the placement of a dwelling close to the evaporation facility is not an acceptable outcome for either the occupants of that dwelling nor the operation of the evaporation ponds," they said.
That advice appeared to rest heavily on the understanding that the EPA had concerns about increased complaints.
The EPA's clarification does not affect a separate objection that council staff had to the proposal.
The 16.6 hectare site sits in an area zoned for farming, which is supposed to protect land for agriculture.
Council officers fear it is too small to appeal to "genuine farmers", should current owners one day decide to sell it.
