Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Council

Old Woodvale mining ponds actually are not smelly, EPA says ahead of vote

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:53am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Woodvale evaporation ponds. Picture: GLENN DANIELS

VICTORIA'S environmental regulator says it has no concerns about the smell from old Woodvale mining ponds as Greater Bendigo councillors prepare to vote on permissions for a new house and business nearby.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.