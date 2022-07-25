Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Council

Bendigo council splashes $600,000 on race to make gallery a Commonwealth Games culture hub

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:10am, first published July 25 2022 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Art Gallery. Picture: DARREN HOWE

THE CITY of Greater Bendigo will unlock $600,000 for the Bendigo Art Gallery as it races to finish renovation works in time for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.